Tall in the name of beauty, and the style!!! This seems to be the motto of north Korean leader Kim Oat least to judge by one of the highlights of the reality show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘.

This refers to the Paris Fashion Week, an event where the socialite was also present, with an imposing look, which did not go unnoticed.

It is a fact that in the cl that is for a dress that was not at all easy. In fact, in the video you hear a celebrity say bad words.

Here’s the point as follows:

Read More: Kim O he comments on the rumors about the implants in your rabiosque