Kim Kardashian has won a necklace with a special text message from Kanye West

When it comes to the gifts for Kim Kardashian, Kanye West do not skimp on your choices, you know? This time around, the rapper has customized a necklace The (a lot of wealth!) the words that he, himself, has sent a message to his wife.

On Instagram, the socialite showed off the jewelry in, and said: “If you look at it very closely, my necklace, you can see that it is a text message that He sent to me.”

“He’s got an awesome plaque, vintage gold, Cartier and sent it to save it. He’s always been the most attentive when it comes to gifts,” he added.

When you drag it to the right side, we can see the print from the original message of the West, which includes a photo of their home in the Los Angeles area. The singer wrote:

“This is your life.

Married with 4 children.

Takes people out of the prison.

On the cover of Vogue.

You go to church every week with his family.

The dreams are realized.”

That tribute is cute, isn’t he? can



