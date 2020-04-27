Kim Kardashian is a lobster walking down the street to the house

Kim Kardashianthat has reacted on the criticism of her daughter, North West, gave an it’s bizarre to fans on Monday, the 16th. Via Twitter: Kim just posted a video of a spiny lobster out walking on the street, to her home in Calabasas, California.

“I’m confused, how is a crayfish’s walking down my street in Calabasas! What’s going on here?!?!”wrote the star of KUWTK.

As the internet is not forgiving, it’s not hard to believe that the lobster already has its own Twitter account, call to Kalabasas Lobster.

“What the hell, I think I went to the home of Kim K’s”down the lobster. “One thousand likes, and I’m going to take a bite out of it in the Kanye”.