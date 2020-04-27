Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t want to expose the children in the program

Kourtney Kardashian haven’t let the reality of the family, and Keeping Up With the Kardashians, ” as it was his wish, but according to the magazine OK!, it has imposed certain limits, to continue in the program.

A source told me that the eldest sister of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, either to fend for their children, the recording of the reality, to maintain the privacy of the very young children, who are growing up in front of the cameras while showing off to Mason, Penelope and Reign in your social networks.

“She has decided that it will no longer exhibit [os filhos] in the camera, as well as your love life. She wants to protect that part of your life,” he said.

Kendall Jenner recently said in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that he supports the decision of her sister:

“I don’t think that Kourtney wants to establish a certain limit, which is completely understandable. I have always kept my on the sidelines of a programme in my personal life, so it was always normal for me, but there was a time when she was talking about her day-to-day reality, so it’s a change, and that the whole world is going to take a while to get the idea”.

To get pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian said this week that she is not pregnant, despite the rumors that she is hoping her fourth child, first with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 26-year-old.

And even though it has to be clarified that it is not expecting a baby right now, the reality star, 40 years, does not rule out the possibility of having another child in the future, as there are a few years old and she has frozen her eggs with the intention of raising a family.

The photo has sparked rumors of a pregnancy was one in which Kourt makes a selfie in the mirror, using a body of orange that was close to a few extra pounds.

A few couldn’t help themselves but to point you in the belly for the photo, and there is a suspicion that it might be a baby, and I

“Are you pregnant?”, asked for a fan, excited about it, to which she replied, “No, I want to”, he confirmed.

Your response just provoked a conversation among your followers, and some of them asked who she wanted to share with you and your baby. There were people who were hoping that Kourtney engravidasse to her fourth child with Scott Disick, while there were others who said that it would be at her boyfriend’s Younes Bendjima. “Your baby and Younes will be just as beautiful as the children you have right now,” said one user.

Kourtney already has three children, Scott: According to Mason and Penelope.