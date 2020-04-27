Kristen Stewart is dating the ex of Cara Delevingne, says the website

Last-modified: On October 11, 2019 at 06:10 for oRedacao.

The two first met during the cannes Film Festival in New York city, and they have been seen together in the streets of the city

Kristen Stewart is living a romance with St. Vincent, formerly of the Cara Delevingne.

Kristen Stewart has a new love interest. According to the web site of the journal US Weeklyshe engatou a full-length novel, to name a few St. Vincentthe ex of model Cara Delevingne. The two have been seen together on the streets of New York, in the United States, if you met a few days ago, during the The Festival of the Cinema in the city.

“There’s been a lot of candidates. Kristen, you are always a whisper in the ear of her, and asking him for his opinion,” said a source. Before the artist, Kristen, 26-year-old, I was in a relationship, going back and forth with Alicia Cargile. Already In Ot. Vincent, the 34-year-old ended up dating for over a year now with a Guy in September, and because of the distance. “Andthem are still friends and hope to come to an agreement, and even if you love each other,” said one person close to the journal The Sun.

It is worth noting that, in July, the star of the franchise Twilight he spoke for the first time about her relationship with ex-girlfriend, that was over two years ago. “I’m so in love with him. Already finished it a couple of times and went back. And when that happened, I noticed that I could feel it again,” he said at the time.

Kristen also told me that, before, when, after three years, actor Robert Pattinson, have not acted in accordance with his will. “I was always hiding things. We have been turned into a character in a book, and I thought to myself, ‘This is mine’. You guys are making my dating is something that you aren’t,” he repeated to her the Bella Swan’s.

Copyright photo: Evan Agostini/AP/SIPA and CALPIX/INDIA