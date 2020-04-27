Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott and resume dating, it says the web site

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have established the relationship. At least that’s what it says on the web site Entertainment Tonight. According to sources close to the couple, the manager and the rapper decided to go back to the date five-months after the breakup.

According to the publication, the two have been together for a month now, but the younger sister of Kim Kardashian is by preventing the news from leaking out due to issues of trust and confidence in Scott.

“He spent a lot of time at his home in Beverly Hills, and she’s in Calabasas, so they haven’t had a relationship in the traditional terms of spending the night together every night of the week. This is not to be in a relationship to the traditional, but they are still very much in love with it,” said a source at the site.

The Premiere Of the Netflix's: "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" – Arrivals Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, they would have gotten back together in the datingRich Fury/Getty Images The Premiere Of the Netflix's: "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" – Arrivals The two broke up in October of 2019Rich Fury/Getty Images Travis, Scott, and Kylie Jenner Their relationship began in April 2017 at the earliestReproduction / Instagram 88200669_1517092428466096_3907731210947002733_n Kylie and Scott are the parents of a Stormi Travis, Scott, and Kylie Jenner She is a business woman and he is straight Reproduction / Instagram Travis, Scott, and Kylie Jenner Travis Scott and Kylie have been spotted out together for the last time, on the 27th day of August,Reproduction / Instagram

However, a person ensures that they enjoy a lot, and they could no longer live apart. “Everyone around here thought that they took up”.

Scott, Jenner began dating in April 2017 at the earliest. They are the parents of a Stormi, who was born in February of 2018 at the earliest.