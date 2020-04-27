Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still in love with each other

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been outstanding in recent weeks for the alleged approach, which, for fans, it’s been synonymous with for a possible reconciliation.

Separated from Octoberthe entrepreneur and the rapper have been able to maintain a good relationship for the sake of his daughter, Stormitwo years ago, And it seems like there’s a chance to get back to being a family.

After you have sources to prove that it Has plans to have more than one child with the ‘ex’, the new information, released by Us Weekly, they are glad once again to the fans.

“Friends, do you think they’re going to come back in the future. They spend a lot of time together as a family, and you are still in love with each other,” they say, new fountains.

Also in the house O Jenner is a chance for reconciliation, “The family wants them to come back. The Individual may not be perfect, but it is a great friend and to the father.”

