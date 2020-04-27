Lady Gaga has revealed that he quit smoking

Lady Gaga is no longer smoking! The singer used to smoke about 40 cigarettes a day, but now was finally able to drop in the sad habit, and the only reason to celebrate this achievement.

She confessed during an interview with Zane Lowe, the New-Music-Daily-Apple’s Music-it was a very difficult one, but you get.

“I’m not smoking, but smoking 40 cigarettes a day all. I swear for the life of me, I’m not smoking. I stopped completely, ( … ), was very difficult. If you do not smoke, do not smoke cigarettes! Because it’s the worst. It’s pretty brutal. And I’m never going to smoke again because I don’t think I’ve seen Jesus for a week. It was horrible!”, he says.

It was not immediately clear whether the decision for Her to quit smoking, it has to do with your relationship.

A new love

After the rumors, Lady Gaga finally took over, which is the heart of the busy. The singer used the social media to post a picture of it is on his or her brand new boyfriend, Michael Polansky.

“We have a lot of fun in the Miami, florida area. Much love to all my little monsters and fans, you guys are the best,” wrote Gaga on Instagram recently.

About a year ago, Her music ended up on the side of the agent Christian Carino.

Michael has 36 years old, and is the chief executive officer of Lawrence Group, co-founder of Facebook, Sean Parker.

The rumors of a relationship between the two began circulating in December of 2019 at the latest, as she was spotted smooching with Michael in a restaurant in Las Vegas.