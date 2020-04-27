Lady Gaga publishes a photo, and it assumes a relationship with an entrepreneur – and More

Lady Gaga publishes a photo, and it assumes a relationship with an entrepreneur

Singer Lady Gaga and her namordo, Michael Polansky, coming out of the stadium due to the super bowl Photo: Marco Bello / Reuters)

The singer Lady Gaga published on Monday, 3-a the picture on Instagram, in which he presented officially ass-fuckingthe owner Michael Polansky.

“We had a great time in Miami,” wrote the artist in a picture of it is taken up with her new boyfriend. Lady Gaga performed a concert on Saturday the 1st, in Miami, as part of the The Super Bowlthat took place on Sunday in the city. The two were invited to the event, and was seen leaving the stadium together.

Michael Polansky, is an entrepreneur and investor who serves as the executive director of The Parker Foundation, and the Parker Institute, for Cancer Immunotherapy, Institute Sense for Immunotherapy of Cancer), two non-profit organizations that are created by Sean Parker, founder of Napster and former president of Facebook.

Lady Gaga was completed in February 2019 at the latest, your engagement ring, Christian Carino, an agent of the talent with whom he was associated since the fall of 2017. Also, in 2019, some vehicles that arrived in the post, that it would be to maintain a relationship with an engineer named Dan, he was named, but Lady Gaga has not confirmed anything.

The private life of the singer has always been a major focus of interest in the journals of the famous, but in recent years the attention has increased, thanks to the rumors of a possible relationship with the actor Bradley Cooper, with whom he appeared opposite in the A Star is born.

Cooper broke off his relationship with model Irina Shayk on the June 2019 at the latest, after four years together, the two have a daughter, she was born in the fall of 2017. As for Lady Gaga and Cooper were single and with no commitments, got a lot of press, which of the two would be together after the show for an extraordinary chemistry play a leading role in the film.

Lady Gaga has come on to win the academy award for best song in 2019 at the latest by the Shallowthat is shown in the film with Cooper. During the award ceremony the two had in the song, and many of them did believe that there was a “mood” among the artists, something in which Lady Gaga is said to have been only a rip-off.