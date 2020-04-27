Leonardo DiCaprio has a moment of romance with his girlfriend in Aspen – the one Who

+



Leonardo DiCaprio and Kathy Morrone (Photo: NGRE/NEMO / BACKGRID)

Leonardo DiCaprio it is taking advantage of the days before the festivals of end of the year, so enjoy it to the side of the girl, Camila Morrone. The two have been spotted out with a friend at a hotel in Aspen, a city in the u.s. state of Colorado, the traditional destination of the celebrities is in the season of snow, skiing.

Recently, the couple was seen riding a jet ski in a coastal town in Italy, where the yacht is a luxury in which we stayed, at the time, it was anchored to. The a-list actor, smiling, and taking a ride with your loved one, to cool off and have fun in the water.

She is a model and an actress, and has over 2 million followers on Instagram. She talked about all the negative comments, that’s bad and you said that you don’t read anything else you write about it on the internet or even in your blog posts. But he also said that it is not fed up with the tabloids. “The only [me chateio] if they are saying bad things about me. It’s all part of the deal. You know, I get frustrated. Do you know what you’re getting yourself into [ao ficar famoso]it, ” she said.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kathy Morrone (Photo: Grosby Group)

