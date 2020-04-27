Leonardo DiCaprio spends the weekend in the snow with his girlfriend

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kathy Morrone, are spending the week-end in Aspen, Colorado. The actor of the goal is to not be acknowledged for a night out with his girlfriend.

Using a baseball cap and a black jacket, he was seen trying to hide his identity while he went out to dinner with the Wife at the japanese restaurant, Matsuhisa, according to the Daily Mail.

At the beginning of the day, the couple was spotted doing Christmas shopping with the best friend of DiCaprio, the actor, the 43-year-old Lukas Haas. The trio passed by the upscale shops, including Chanel and Loro Piana.

The actor, 45-year-old tried to keep a low profile all the time, so as not to have to deal with even with the fans, and even less so in the press release.

Busy week

Leonardo DiCaprio was one of the guest speakers at the celebration of 50 years ago by P. Diddy, this week in the Los Angeles area.

The rapper and the producer has spared no expense in the celebration, and the celebration was full of celebrities, including Beyonce Knowles, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Naomi Campbell, Usher, and Mary J. Blige.

Leonardo has been with his girlfriend Camila Morrone, who, it is said, have already been living together for quite some time.

The actor has enjoyed a lot of the party She was, and seemed to be genuinely happy and relaxed, dancing in the snow.