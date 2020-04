Bella Thorne wearing look pink in the Los Angeles area. Bella Thorne wearing look pink in the Los Angeles area.

Bella Thorne combined parts the two shades of pink on different. The t-shirt of the brand, MCM is the the most light, while the shorts on the vibe of the sport, and scarpin are pink, and draw a lot of attention. To complete the look, she chose a bag with white accessories and a mega bright. And yet we see, in a detail as much as ~curious~she wore two watches, one on each wrist. Well barbiezinha!