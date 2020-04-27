Make-up artist has been a huge success on social networks for the resemblance to Angelina Jolie

Greyce, Land, look-alike of Angelina JoliePhoto: Reproduction/ Instagram

A model and a make-up artist here Greyce Wanderwegen, also known as Greyce Land viralizou on the internet for its resemblance to the actress the north-american Angelina Jolie.

You should also read:

Michelle Pfeiffer and scenes from the battles of life-saving new ‘Maleficent’ from the slumber

Marquezine say that you don’t receive a lot of offers for film

The costume with recycled materials and win the championship of cosplay at CCXP

Greyce the Land, tend to act in the event such as overview Angelina Jolie, famous for films such as ‘Tomb Raider’, ‘Mr. and Sra. Smith’ and ‘Maleficent’. Greyce is also a phenomenon of social networks, and as a make-up artist work maquiou numerous, such as Ney Matogrosso, Lenine, seu Jorge, Jorge Vercillo.