Marvel reveals the secret of “Thor” in the Avengers: Infinite War

The avengers: Infinite War opens with the battle between the Marvel heroes against Thanos. The one that catches the attention of the fans of different heroes and become a partner.

One is the case for Me. The God of Thunder, along with Rocket Raccoon and Groot, for a trip into space – he ends up with the production of the Breaking Storm.

The scenes in which a gun is produced, and the arrival of the trio, Wakanda is the most favorite among the fans of the Marvel universe. First of all, though, I know all the heroes, and tells her that he understands Groot and that, in fact, it was a joke.

On Twitter, the ceo of Marvel comics, James Gunn, has finally revealed himself, if I understand Groot. The answer is that the God of Thunder couldn’t figure out the hero of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

“I was making a joke as he was prone to do, when he said that Groot was in a field of study. Being a God means that it does not provide the same level of understanding, which the Guardian has a de Groot,” said the director.

And with that, I changed the music. In the Comics, when Marvel’s God of Thunder, has the ability to speak any language – it does not seem to be the case in the movie.

Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, is still around to Marvel after the Avengers: Ultimatum. The star of the MCU, it is confirmed to Me of Love and Lightning.

The story raises a lot of curiosity among the fans of the label. First, which version of the hero appears – the last one was the one I Fat.

In addition, the film of Marvel’s returns are important. Natalie Portman is back as Jane Foster, who takes over the mantle of the god of Thunder.

Tessa Thompson also returns as a Valkyrie. Fans of Marvel comics will want to know who is the girlfriend of the character in the MCU, as indicated by the producer in the studio.

In the end, Christian Bale will be seen as the villain in ” Thor: the Love and the clap of Thunder. The character has yet to be revealed.

The direction and the script are in with Taika Waititi.

I Love, and the Thunder is scheduled to debut in February 2022.



