Millie Bobby Brown played a big help in for Winona Ryder at the Stranger-Things; you understand

In the first season of the Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Gamehe then had to shave her head in order to live the character, and it seems to have had an impact.

During the interview, the Entertainment Weeklythe actress has revealed that she found it difficult to accept it, and that it has received the advice of a friend, a very special, your co-stars Winona Ryderwho plays Jackie.

“Winona Ryder, cut his hair, in his youth, and then she told me that there is always a stage, strange it is when your hair is of a medium size. So, definitely I found out that it was not so much, by the way,” he said.

The actress Winona Rider and scratched the hair at the Girl, Interrupted (1999), a film that gave the Oscar for Best Actress for Angelina Jolie.

All 3 seasons of the Stranger Things they are available in the Netflixas for the fourth, well, there is still no date for the official debut.