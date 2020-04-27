Millie Bobby Brown wore a pair of pants under her dress at the SAG Awards

With a grand total of zero surprises for anyone Millie Bobby Brown killed it with the production well to the fashionista on the red carpet at the The SAG Awards to 2020it happened on Sunday (the 19th) in the United States. That is different from what we’ve seen of the actress wearing the outfit of the event was the first of a set of dress and tights from the brand Louis Vuitton.

A style in the 1980’sthe model the long sleeves and shoulders, large, V-neck, the skirt is lightly armed and a belt of the same cloth ticking on the waist I had a the vibe reminded him of a ~wedding dress~ vintagedon’t you think? The shoes, combining a low gave it a modern twist, and the other to the output.

For the accessories, Millie picked up a pair of delicate stud earrings, choker necklace with brilliant, watch, rings, simple, and scarpin, white.

