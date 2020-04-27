Mod Sun continues to be depressed by the separation from Bella Thorne

The singer, Mod Sun, the former Bella Thorne, cared for his fans to be depressed after the split up of the show. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the rapper and the 32-year-old said that he stopped drinking and doing drugs for the first time in 17 years after the end of the relationship, in an attempt to save his own life and come to terms with the actress.

“I don’t know if I would be here, if you are still using the drug. The separation was too dark for me,” he explained, adding that he still love your ex and want to get back with her, even though Thorne has recently moved in with her new boyfriend, the singer from the Italian by Benjamin Mascolo-days after the separation.

Mod Sun has felt hurt: “I’m going to try to say only good things about it, but it’s the things that no one sees that really, really hurt. There are things that are painful in the moment, and moving to me personally, and I smote it. I’m not trying to hurt anyone. She was my best friend. When I first met her, I thought to myself ‘I Will do whatever you need to do in order to have her in my life, whether it’s something romantic or just a friendship’. I miss a lot of my best friend. I miss going to bed all day to watch Netflix with it. But, that being said, I don’t know if it’s really the time I knew him. I don’t know if it was harmful to her, but she was toxic for me. My friends don’t want me to go back with her,” said the singer, according to the magazine OK!.