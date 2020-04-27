Natalie Portman celebrates the new “Thor” – but it takes the wave and see

With a good mood, the star has said that it will train quite a lot to Me 4 the. Natalie Portman used a photo from the San Diego Comic-Con 2019 at the latest for the publication.

“Very, very excited to share with you, this is the first time that I am coming to the MCU, as Thor’s wife, with all the legends, Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, and Tessa Thompson. (Recall that, as in the photo, before I become powerful)”, played in the past.

As mentioned in the post, the actress, and Chris Hesmworth, and Tessa Thompson will also be in the film, which will follow the events of the Upcoming Deadline.

See also: