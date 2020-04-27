Natalie Portman will be the ‘god of Thunder’ in the new movie “Thor” the Movie

Natalie Portman returns to the universe of film from Marvel Studios, and in the fourth part of the saga about Thor, which will be titled “Thor: love and thunder”.

Portman had appeared to him in the first two movies are about a super-hero in the role of Jane Foster, but in this case, the actress is a female version of Thor, was announced by Marvel at their event at Comic-Con, which is being held these days in San Diego, california (USA).

The winner of the academy award for best actress for “Black Swan” (2010), appeared on the Saturday (20th) on the stage, and was awarded the hammer of Thor, amid the applause of the audience in the Hall H, the biggest hall at the Convention Center in the city of california.

Chris Hemsworth, the actor who gave life to Me in three previous films from the Marvel comics, and Tessa Thompson will Portman in the cast of this film which will be directed by Taika Waititi, who had directed the third and final part of this saga: “Thor: Ragnarok (2017)”.

Director Taika Waititi delivers the gavel to Natalie Portman, who is the ‘god of Thunder’ in the movie ‘Thor: the Love and Make up for the” — Photo by: Chris Pizzello/AP

Waititi said while presenting Portman with “just one”, as she might play the character of Thor in the form of a woman, and was transformed into the goddess of thunder. READ MORE: The reunion between Freddie Prince Jr and Rachel Leigh Cook, the protagonists of 'Someone like you' - movie News

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is coming out on the 5th of November, 2021.