Nego do Borel record a clip with a look-alike of the actor, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Who

Nego do Borel, and Luke Zanoni (Photo: Daniel Pinheiro/Divulgação)

The singer Nego do Borel27-year-old began the year focused on the job. With the win an he recorded in the afternoon of this Tuesday (may 7th) the music video for her new a single, The life of a Cool. In this film, made at a house in Barra da Tijuca in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, there are shares of The Main Todythat is feat with the Purchase, and the DJ Gabriel do Borelresponsible for the production of the song. Another presence is that it promises to attract the attention of the fans in the video is from bahia Luke Zanonithat has become very well known as a cover officer for the american actor, The Rock.

The image of Lucas with the star of the north-american and was called to the attention of the Merchant, who posed for photos of the fun at the hand of the artist, who plays his security in the clip. “I-I just want to say thank you, because you have a lot of good stuff going on with me. Look at where I am today! The recording of the Purchase of the international airlines, who is an artist I’ve always admired, but had not yet had a chance to get to know. But the little bit I’ve seen, it seems to me, a person’s incredible,” said Luke, when recording the video.

According to Luke’s account, also if you feel like ‘The Rock’, his resemblance to the american actor has impressed with a lot of fruit to it, and that it is less than a year he moved to Rio de Janeiro to dedicate himself to the career of the cover. “I did some research and I saw what you really look like him at all stages of the life cycle. The only difference is that it is much more feature-rich than I am,” joked Luke.

I have not yet revealed the release date of the job, but it is thought that the clip will be a great success. “Is this the clip you are very angry, they will stop it all. ‘Those who do not want to have a life of cool, this song is going to be a big explosion. In the clip, it’s very different than what I’ve done to date, and I think the audience is going to like it a lot,” he added of the win an it, giving makes you think of the excerpts from the lyrics of the song.

