Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld are caught kissing

The romance of the Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld it is going really well, thank you very much! This Thursday, December 16, At the and Hailee they were caught giving passionate kisses in the Los Angeles area.
The singer’s 21-year-old, and a member of One Direction, 24-year-old, enjoyed a day of shopping together. Hailee opted for the look of a basic mom-jeans, a white t-shirt and the coturno, while Niall was wearing shorts and a t-shirt, and tennis shoes.
Rumors of a romance between the two surfaced in February, when they went to the concert of Backstreet Boys in Las Vegas. Over the next month, adding to the rumors, Hailee posted a photo on Instagram wearing a t-shirt of the tour, and Niall. Since then, the couple has been photographed enjoying the company of one another a number of times.
And you, shippa this couple?
