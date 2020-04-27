Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld are seen together once again in New York city

PC / MEGA
Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld follow firm and strong.
At the and Haileethat you have been in the mood for a novel, in march of this year, were spotted together on Monday, December 16, in New York city.
The clicks that show that the couple is discreet, going to do some shopping in the Saks in the Fifth District, prior to the presentation of it in the Radio City Music Hall. The photos took place four months after the twin lead to the rumors of a romance.
After the speculation, a source at the The E! News he revealed that they are involved romantically. “It is true that, Hailee, and Niall are currently dating, but at this stage it is still very casual“said to the reporter, in mid-march.
Currently, Niall is touring the world, so much so that he has recently passed through Brazil, but traveled to New York to spend some time with Hailee.
“Niall has traveled to New York to hang out with Hailee during the three days of the tourthis “, said a source in the US Weekly. “He did a show in Mexico on Saturday and will have another one in Houston on Wednesday“.
“They are staying at a hotel in New York city“he said to the reporter. The couple, however, has not lived up to in the story.