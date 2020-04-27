Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld dating? The couple is seen out in the spirit of the novel

Alert in bed! It seems that the Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld are you dating guys. According to the Us Weeklythe two have been spotted in the atmosphere of the novel, on the last Friday (18), and the restaurant is Saddle Ranch in Hollywood, florida, United States of america. The couple was kissing and making out, with no fear to hide the girls.

According to sources, the former member of One Direction had his arm around the singer and the hand-in-hand. This is not the first time they come of rumors that the two of you are together…. In march, At the and Hailee have been spotted out together enjoying the show Backstreet Boys-The in Las Vegas, nevada, United States of america. The owner of the ” success “On The Loose” I also wished you a happy birthday and super cute for his so-called girlfriend. Check it out: