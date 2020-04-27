O heart! Demi Rose is removed the bra of the bikini on its visit to Mexico

Tulum, Quintana Roo.- The lush model british Demi Rose he returned to impact in social media with a photo session on the beaches of Tulum in Mexico.

The famous star of the Internet took advantage of the caves of Quintana Roo to pose with a sensual and tiny blue bikini it highlighted her curvy figure.

Taking care of my mind, body and spirit,” wrote the model.

At some point the young 24 years decided to get rid of the top part of the swimsuit of two pieces, which caused great sensation among its more than 11.8 million followers.