Ooops! Short hair cut for Kylie Jenner, it was an accident – Glamour Magazine

+



People who have never asked the hairdresser to cut only the loving tips, and it was empolgando the big deal? As it is, anyone who has gone through this, it was (astonishingly!), Kylie Jenner. The business has experienced such a situation, in the latest Wednesday (the 13th), and he shared the disappointment of her new cut on her stories on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner cuts hair, and the outcome is not pleasing to the model. (Photo: Playback)

find out more

It seems that the hair stylist of a model, Jesus, However, did not enjoy much, and Has posted a one-click, with your wet hair to the chin, with the caption: “@jesushair he said that he was going to give you just a aparadinha, but it ended up cutting off all my hair.

Nice! After the stories, Has to appear in your Instagram with her hair long and blonde. See the following:

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.