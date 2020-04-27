Oops! Chris Pratt, if you compare it with ice-cream: “Delicious” – those Who

+



Chris Pratt (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Chris Pratt she has not taken the necessary steps to take in the sun and ended up with a sunburn on my legs. In the social network, the actor has likened it to the stain with an ice-cream colour. “Delicious,” kicked it in the caption.

This is not the first time it shows the damage of the sun on your skin. In June, Pratt posed nude to show off your tan for your honeymoon Katherine Schwarzeneggerone of the daughters of the star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The couple announced their engagement in mid-January of 2019 at the latest, six months after taking charge of the relationship, when the two were caught kissing at the Beverly Hills, California. Among the celebrity guests at the ceremony were Anna Faris, ex-wife of Chris and mother of his son’s death.

