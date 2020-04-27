Percy Jackson you can win a reboot with actors that are unknown

Percy Jackson coming back to the screen. According to the website We Got This Covered, a TV series is being produced by adapting the re series is one of the most popular books on the universe of children and young people. According to the publication, and the author, Rick Riordan is in the early development of the show.



Other than the franchise of the movies that made a relative success in the year 2010, it is the intention of this is to adapt to literally all of the books in the first book, it would be the story of the first season, the second would be the show’s second season, and so on and so forth.

According to the sources, the site is of the order of a number of these issues have been made by Disney and a+, the new streaming service from the House of Mickey Mouse, and there would be actors that are unknown, with an age of around 12 years of age in the lead roles.

This is another difference from the movies, they had Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Jackson as the son of the same name, the Poseidon, and his friends Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood, respectively. The ages of the trio, ranging from the 18th to the 25th, when the The Thief of Lightning it was first released.

Lerman and Daddario, in particular, have had successful careers since then, but that’s the age most likely contributed to the decision to give up on the movies after the first two.

As this is a series that you want to stay for years on the air, the appeal of the actors and the younger you can be a smart decision, given that they would be committed to the long-term. The other point that is important in the decision was the fact that the audience for streaming, if you connect better with young people they’re going to see grow up on screen, such as on Stranger Things.

It is worth noting that, after the rumours of a possible series of the fall in the net, the fans have made an online campaign asking the Disney take on the project of the paper, and to actually perform the reboot.

