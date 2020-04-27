Rodrigo Santoro recalls the day that the ‘lost’ pieces of the ear in the movie

Halloween? No. Work. Anyone who looked at that photo quickly, it can even be thought of Rodrigo Santoro he was dressed for the party, but, in fact, in the absence of the parts of the ear and the scars that were on the make-up of the filmIn the Pursuit of Justice“from the end of 2016.

“Ready to interpret the Fitchum in ‘seeking justice’. Four hours of that make-up,” wrote the actor, who has received flattering comments (and stories) from friends such as Bruno Gagliasso, Marina Ruy Barbosa.

Rodrigo Santoro Photo By: Instagram

Rodrigo Santoro Photo By: Instagram

The film, whose original title is “Jane got a gun’, a western starring Natalie Portman and Joel Edgerton.