Rolling Stone · Robert Downey, Jr. pretended to have succeeded to the role of the “Iron Man” before they even pass the test in the Marvel comics

In an interview with the BBC Radio 1, Robert Downey Jr. found that pretends to have gotten the role The man in the Iron before you even go on the test Marvel comics.

The actor explained that he wanted to re-create the trust and confidence of the Tony Starkfor the iso, it acts as if you had won the role. In this way, he would have been ready for the auditions.

It is well to remember that Tom Cruise – known for work in the Mission: Impossible and Top Gun – it was one of the names mentioned for the live of the hero at the beginning of the film to the Marvel comics. This is because of the studio’s, in the beginning, he was wary of how he was going to produce the image of a super-hero, because the idea was intended for the whole family, “family-friendly”.

As at the time Downey he had been fired from the show Ally McBeal because of the arrests, and the use of drugs, in the studio, I considered it somewhat of a family, and I didn’t trust the line-up.

However, the director of the Jon Favreau who said Robert Downey Jr. the role of the Tony Stark I would like the actor to portray the hero. After a time, Favreau was able to convince the studio to let Robert responsible for the role and the actor has impressed the team in testing. The filmmaker directed the first film land of the The man in the Iron.

