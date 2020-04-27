Rolling Stone magazine · Katy Perry says Mick Jagger has given up on her when she was ‘about 18’, but the Rolling Stone, denies it; understand it

In an interview with a radio station, the australian in 2013 Katy Perry found that Mick Jagger he gave up on her when she was “around 18”. In spite of this, the lead singer of the The Rolling Stones he denied the situation.

“I went out to dinner with him one time. And he sang it to me when I was about 18 years old!”, he said the artist. The singer met the singer after working with him in the production of the song “Old Habits Die Hard” released as part of the soundtrack of the movie Mark (2004).

After the speech of the Perrya representative from the lead singer of the The Rolling Stones he said that “The song “categorically denies that he has already gone through one song on Katy Perry. It may be that it is not confused with the other guy.”

In the same interview, she emphasized how this was “a long time ago, and since then, he has been very nice, and I got to sing ‘Beast of Burden’ on stage and his tours out of them”.

The reunion between the two happened to be at one of the gigs of the tour 50 and Counting, in the year 2013. In Las Vegas, Nevada, Katy Perry he joined the band for a duet with Mick Jagger in the classic “Beast of Burden” from the hard disk Some Girls.

