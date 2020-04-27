Rolling Stone magazine · Lady Gaga should go back to American Horror Story in the 10th season

In February, the Ryan Murphy he revealed that the cast for the 10th season of the American Horror Story. Among the names of the cast members and the audience missed it: o Lady Gaga. Even though the show is not being advertised for the show on the web site ScreenRant he believes that it podevoltar to a new part of the production.

The singer, which appeared for the first time in Season 5, and, in the The Hotel. The role of the Lady Gagathe fifth section shows that a detective is investigating some of the deaths that occur in the Hotel and Cortez, as well as the disappearance of the child. The role of the Elizabethwon the Golden Globe award.

She has also appeared in the sixth part, Roanoke – as a witch Scathach. The narrative is brought back to the haunted houses and the murders and the mysteries surrounding them.

How to make a four-year contract, which Her it does not return to the series, which is well-known for the cast of the rotary, this would be the perfect opportunity for the artist to go back to the time on the TV, and in this regard, the ScreenRant.

In addition to this, the new year is a milestone for production, and 10 years on the air. Comic books, such as the Herwould be essential for the closing of a cycle.

The new series brings the cast of characters of the names Macaulay Culkin and our pair of actors Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters – who star in the show from the very beginning. The 10th season has not yet got a date for the premiere.

The success of this production is so successful that it was renewed for a further three years by the FX.

