Royal tells-Katy-Perry-for-important-function-in-Asia

The singer Katy Perry she was nominated for the Prince Charles in the United Kingdom to take up the role of ambassador for the British Asian Trust, with the aim of helping in the fight against the trafficking of children.

The 35-year-old is already a goodwill ambassador for the Unicef fund for children in the Organization of the United Nations.

At a meeting of the supporters and trustees of the Trust, in Mumbai, india, in November last year, during a visit to India, and the blonde had met the heir to the british throne. “I was very impressed with the strong background of them – from local initiatives to raise funds – with the goal of reducing by one-half of the human trafficking of childrenit, “ said Katy in a statement.

“It is for this reason that I am particularly honored to be appointed as a goodwill ambassador for the Fund for Child Protection of the British Asian Trust, and to help shine a light on the work of the British Asian Trust to do in southeast Asia and to be a part of the search for solutions to the human trafficking of children, “ he said.

The consecration to her as an ambassador will be announced at the dinner, the actual annual income from the Trust at the Banqueting House, in London, england. Your job will be to focus on measures and action plans to combat the crime of trafficking in children, and it also plans to eliminate child labor. Also participating in the ceremony, the ministers and philanthropists in the uk.

The school was founded by the crown prince and senior business leaders of the british asians in 2007. Among other things, the focus is on the fight against poverty, inequality, and injustice in the Asia-pacific. Official figures estimate that 5.8 million children are in forced labour in India, and many of them have to work 15 hours a day.