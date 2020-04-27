Sandra Bullock, ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘the Avengers: Ultimatum -‘ are awarded at the MTV Movie & TV Awards | Pop’s & Art

Lady Gaga has taken more of a trophy for her work in “a star is Born”. The singer won in the category “Best Action Movie” at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The event was the presentation of the actor Zachary Levi, the main character of the film “Shazam!”, it was broadcast this past Monday (the 17th), even though it happened on a Saturday (the 15th) in Santa Monica, California.

“Ii: Ultimatum” won the best film, and “Game of Thrones”, as the best of the series. Ever the actress, Sandra Bullock also took the category of Best Performance Down. Check out the full list of winners below.

The prize-giving, and historically, it is a fairly easy-going, with categories like Best Kiss or Best Fight, in addition to a trophy, in the shape of a cup with a bowl of popcorn. This year, the awards ceremony also featured performances from singers Lizzo and Bazzi.

Among the awards, the MTV Movie & TV Awards, are also included best documentary for “Surviving by R. Kelly, the best performance out of the comic dan Levy (“Schitt”s Creek”), or the recognition of the best of kiss, Noah Centineo & Lana del Condor ” (“To All the Boys that Ever Loved you”).

Dwayne Johnson at the MTV Movie & TV Awards (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Take a look at who won the “new Movie & TV Awards:

BEST PICTURE: “Ii: Ultimatum”

“Ii: Ultimatum” BEST OF THE SERIES “Game of Thrones”

“Game of Thrones” BEST ACTION FILM: Lady Gaga (Ally) – “A Star Is Born”

Lady Gaga (Ally) – “A Star Is Born” BEST ACTION SERIES: Elisabeth Moss (June, Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid”s Tale – the Tale of The Aia”

Elisabeth Moss (June, Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid”s Tale – the Tale of The Aia” THE BEST HERO IS: Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – “Ii: Ultimatum”

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – “Ii: Ultimatum” BEST VILLAIN: Josh Brolin (Thanos) – “Ii: Ultimatum”

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – “Ii: Ultimatum” THE BEST KISS IS: Noah Centineo & Lana del Condor ” (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – “To All the Boys that ever Loved you”

Noah Centineo & Lana del Condor ” (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – “To All the Boys that ever Loved you” THE ROYALTY OF THE BOTTOM OF THE OCEAN: “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” BEST ACTION COMIC: Dan Levy David Rose) – “Schitt”s Creek”

Dan Levy David Rose) – “Schitt”s Creek” BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST: Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – “To All the Boys that ever Loved you”

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – “To All the Boys that ever Loved you” THE BETTER THE FIGHT : “Captain Marvel” – The Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

: “Captain Marvel” – The Marvel vs. Minn-Erva THE BEST HERO IN REAL LIFE: Ruth Bader Ginsburg – “The Judge”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – “The Judge” ITS SCARED: Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – “Bird Box”

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – “Bird Box” BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE : Game-the R. Kelly”

: Game-the R. Kelly” THE BEST SPEAKER: Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out”

Nick Cannon – Wild 'n Out" MOST OF THE MEME-MORÁVEL"The Bachelor "– Colton Underwood, jumps up on the fence

Gal Gadot for the new Movie & TV Awards (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake