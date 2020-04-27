Sandra Bullock won the award for “Bird Box,” and a talk on the children’s emotional

Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty Images



The protagonist of the much-talked-of film “The Bird Box” the Series, the actress Sandra Bullock he has received an award for their work on the long in this year’s edition of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and it certainly did in the speech, the most exciting of the night relate to what happens in the movie as their own life, by dedicating a statue to the children.

Sandra Bullock makes a beautiful tribute to your children

To win in the category of performance, the most alarming,” Sandra is said to have agreed to star in the story as a tribute to the sons, Louis and Laila, who, as is the case with one of the kids in the film are adhered to. “My kids asked why I had never done anything to them, so that when ‘the Bird Box’ has crossed my path, and I knew that it was a story that I want to do this because it was all about family,” he said.

Spoiler alert

In the story, Malorie – character-of-Sandra – goes to the creating of two children, his son and the girl who adopts the daughter of a woman killed after mysterious forces begin to stir up a spate of suicides by bringing to the world a scene of post-apocalyptic. In spite of being classified as a horror film, the film carries important messages about motherhood, and it is for this reason that Sally is related to him.

Saeed Adyani/Netflix



According to her, so they ended up filming, she reported to the children, you have done the long time to them, and they said that it has a meaning that is very special. “Even though you will not be able to attend until they are 21 years old, you know, when you see them, you don’t have anything I wouldn’t do it for you,” said the actress, pointing out that the “Bird Box”, it also gives a good example of what a family is.

“I wanted you to see what a family is. Sometimes you are born into a family, sometimes you just need to find one, and sometimes it is. It doesn’t really matter how it is shaped: when a problem occurs, the family is the one thing for which you are fighting, family is what you protect,” said Sandra, getting a variety of a burst of applause from the audience, and drawing a parallel between herself and her character.

Play/Netflix



“What did you see in the movie is that the mom would do it for you. I do know that, like in the movie, at times, it seems that the mother is in dismantling it, but that’s probably because you’ve brought it to this state … But it doesn’t matter what happens to you, you are my first thought in the morning and my last thought at night,” said the actress, who said so beautifully to his children.

“I was put on this world to protect you, you are my world and I love them too much and would move mountains to make sure they are safe,” said Susan, counting on a reaction from Louis, but that was not what she had hoped for. “My son looked up at me with those beautiful big eyes, and said, ‘Mom, I was just talking about the movies of the superheroes’”, she tells her, eliciting laughter from everyone.

Play/Netflix



Check out the full speech:

First of all, I would like to say thank you to Netflix for allowing us to do an educational film about the horrors of parenthood. But in all seriousness, I made a ‘Bird Box’ for my kids, they asked why I had never done anything to them, so that when ‘the Bird Box’ has crossed my path, and I knew that it was a story that I want to do this because it was all about the family. When I finished the movie I went to with my babies, and he said: “Mama made this for you guys. And even if you are not able to are able to assist you until you complete 21 years of age, because it is apparently a film about being a mother, it’s a horror movie, you’ll know when you watch it, there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for you…. And I wanted you to see what a family is. Sometimes you are born into a family, sometimes you just need to find one, and sometimes it is. It doesn’t really matter how it is shaped: when a problem occurs, the family is the one thing for which you are fighting, family is what you protect, and what did you see in that movie is the one that your mom would make it for you. And I know that, like in the movie, at times, it seems that the mother is in dismantling it, but that’s probably because you’ve brought it to this state, because the first listening means listening to it for the first time, it’s not the first time that you choose to listen to it, because this would be my 5th time listening to you. It doesn’t really matter what happens to you, you are my first thought in the morning, and you are my last thought at night, and I was put on this world to protect you, you are my world and I love them too much and would move mountains to make sure they are safe.’ And when I was done talking, my son looked up at me with those beautiful big eyes, and said, ‘Mom, I was just talking about superhero movies these are the movies that you’re supposed to be doing. Super-heroes are the ones who are doing the work that matters right now.’ I will put it in suspension. So, I would like to say thank you to MTV and to all of you who have recognized my fear, thank you. Because of this, it’s allowed me to be here this evening and to bring my son to the lover of Marvel comics, and a fan of DC [Comics] to me, that it would be in the same room as the super heroes of the world – such as Wonder Woman, and Captain Marvel, desbravadoras such as Jada Pinkett Smith, and I am sure that he will have to realize that they are both women, as well as a mother to him. Thank you so much!

Is it too late for Sandra Bullock to adopt me?! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/Qx6sUB9Xbx — MTV (@MTV) June 18, 2019

