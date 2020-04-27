Scarlett Johansson says that ‘Iron Man’ was a milestone for the film industry

In an interview with the Vanity Fair, Scarlett Johansson he reflected on his career as the Black Widow in the USING and he said that they have always wanted to be a part of the Marvel Studios following the premiere of ‘theThe man in the Iron‘ in the year 2008.

“I absolutely loved it ‘The man in the Iron‘. I’ve never seen anything like this before. And it’s not just because I am a huge fan of comic books and super-heroes, but for me it has been a staple in the movies. Since then, I’ve dreamed of being a part of the Marvel comics. It seemed like an exciting universe where anything one wanted it to be, you know?”

Asked about his defining moment in the ‘The Avengers: Deadline, Ap he said that you can only feel proud of the work that is done together as a team.

“I am very pleased with the success of the ‘Ultimatum‘ it was challenging and exceeded our expectations. The movie has allowed all of us to wish we could explore our feelings, it was very dramatic, and I’m proud of the progression of the story, because it’s not all of the movies from the game, to open up the space to deal with the emotions of the characters.”

Noting that ‘The Black Widow’ his debut November, in the year 2020.

The production is directed by Cate Shortlandfrom the script Jac Schaeffer.