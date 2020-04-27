Scarlett Johansson’s comments on family drama of the Black Widow

The film The Black Widow it will not bring Natasha Romanoff on a journey alone, but rather surrounded by the people close to you, and that together they form a family-a somewhat dysfunctional. The interpreter’s role, Scarlett Johanssonhe talked about the dynamics (via GamesRadar):

“I don’t think that it’s one of the pieces of genius of the Kevin Feige [thepresidentofthe[opresidentedaMarvel Studios]it’s what he always thinks about what their fans expect of them, and then delivering something that they never imagined”, he introduces the show. In the end, it says:

“The idea is to have a Natasha Romanoff in the united states, family-is the question of the least expected and one I didn’t need to look at what it would be, because there is a big change in tone.”

The cast of the Black Widow

This time the main character brings to the story is unprecedented and is formed by the Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weiszand the Guardian Of The Red (David Harbour). In addition to this, the film will be the bad guy Coachwith a shell similar to that of the Captain America.

The Black Widow this is the first film in the Step 4 the Marvel Studios. The direction of the project, which has been postponed on account of the coronavirusit is the Cate Shortland.

