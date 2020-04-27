See who you Angelina Jolie wants to leave his entire fortune

In addition to the young, and the two of them are parents of People, 15 years, and Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10. On the website it says that the decision came after Angelina Jolie to retrieve the name of the single.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have begun to relate to it in 2004, making it public with the relationship in the coming year. He announced the divorce by the year 2016, which was completed last year.

At that time, the FBI has been called in to investigate an alleged attack on Brad Pitt up against Maddox on a flight with the family. The actor was found not guilty, but that is the case, it would have taken to his parents ‘ divorce.

