Selena Gomez has fun to remember that first kiss with the actor-Dylan Sprouse: “One of the worst days of my life!!!”

For the first time, we never forget, even though we want it so much! Lol Selena Gomez who says,… During their participation in the program, “The Kelly Clarkson Concert,” the singer recalled how he was her first kiss, which happened directly in front of the camera with the actor, Dylan Sprouse.

The star explained that recently he was in the house in which he lived as a child and found the messages I was writing on the wall. In one of them, she told how much she was in love with Cole Sprouse, twin brother of Dylan, who at the time protagonizava the program’s “Zack & Cody: Twins in Action”. “I was obsessed with it. And I thought that we were going to get together for a day.”in the world.

As life is full of surprises, and the voice of the “Look At Her Now,” was cast to participate in the program in 2006, playing a love interest for the character of the… Dylan Sprouse! Lol it Seems like a trick question, you know, weeks?! At that time, Selena was 12 years old, and you still have to write a kiss with the actor. “It was my first kiss! The in-camera! It was one of the worst days of my life!!!”recalled.

The artist expanded on the point by saying that, he closed his eyes early in the morning and at the time of the voyage, for the record, the scene that almost turned out to be a moment worthy of the “Our Fault”. “I just don’t find the half of his lips. Then it turned out to be the kiss is the most awkward in the world!!!”joked. “I was 12 years old, so it was all good, and it was good. Thanks be to God, he is a guy that is so awesome!”he said.