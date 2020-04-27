Sophie Turner, a pregnant 23 – … The number of celebrities who have given birth before age 25 – Present

The the show the courtship and marriage of Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas has been featured in news of a celebrity in 2019. Now, it’s Up. News he confirmed that the actress The ‘War of Thrones’ is pregnant at the age of 23.

It is, of course, in Hollywood, all the women in the spotlight tend to grow very quickly, and many have shown a remarkable capacity for reconciliation in the life of a maternal career. Click here to see all the celebrities who have become mothers before they reach 25 years of age.