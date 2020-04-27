Sophie Turner revealed that she and Maisie Williams have attempted to deceive a fellow “Game of Thrones” with the kiss between the sisters are Stark

Joe Jonas runs here!!! Lol, The actress Sophie Turner took part in the programme, the presenter Conan O’brien on Wednesday (5), it was revealed that he had ideas and outputs, to the player, and the friend of Maisie Williams in the last season of “Game of Thrones”. In addition, they trick your co-stars, and almost put into practice, in a hot scene between the sisters are Stark. Nice!

During the chat, the interpretation of Sansa Stark and she explained that she and Maisie have decided to play a trick on the team, and then act out in a searing kiss, incest, during the recordings of the eighth and final season of the program. “We know that to the people, they thought we were together). So, we’re going to regard it“ well, ” says the actress.

Curious, Conan wondered how the trick worked behind the scenes as well. “Then, on the set, we kind of made, and in the beijávamos in the middle of the scene, to see if anyone would respond“ recalled Sophie. However, in the midst of so many plot twists and controversial in the series, the crew barely noticed as affair of the members. “This is the ‘Game of Thrones’, and then the incest is so normal that it was like, ‘All right, all right’. It was probably the most tame of what happened in the series, in fact“ he reflected Sopbie. Because we are aroused just to imagine it! Download.

The presenter wanted to know if they fake a relationship in real life for his friends from the series. “Yeah, you know, sometimes you just want to give you a few kisses for her best friend“ bush said she’s the wife of Joe Jonas.

The truth is, Sophie, and Maisie grew up together, while you never give me your money “Game of Thrones”, and they became best friends forever. So much so that the actress gave himself that he will be her maid-of-honour at the second ceremony, what will he do with Joe Jonas. “I don’t know why she’s thinking about what she’s going to wear it to my wedding. I’m giving it to her the dress of the maid of honor. She is my maid of honor. One of the two“ delivered to the star during an interview to Entertainment Tonight.