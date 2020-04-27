Sophie Turner, the wife of Joe Jonas, is pregnant | Behavior

On Dornelles – 12h46



Sophie Turner is pregnant with her husband, Joe, Jonas Photo: EFE/Jason Szenes

Actress Sophie Turner are expecting their first child. She is married to musician Joe Jonas of the band Jonas Brothers. The information that was given to you by the journal of the brazilian, north-american-Just-Jared on Monday (10).

The two were married in may of last year, in just two days. The first was a ceremony that was intimate in Las Vegas, nevada, in the United States. Some of the photos from the wedding were shared by the DJ Diplo.

The second is a more lavish, took place in a chapel in the south of France. An interesting point is that the wedding dress worn by Turner, the luxury brand is Louis Vuitton, it took about 350 hours to be done.

