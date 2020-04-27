Stylist for Selena Gomez, it tells the story of three of the looks popular for her

Kate Young, stylist to Selena Gomez, has made a revelation of all the three garments popular the singer is. Last Friday (the 10th), Young has shared three posts, and with her looks on Instagram, and he explained the story behind each one.

The American Music Awards in the fall of 2017

The first one was the dress Gomez wore at the American Music Awards in the fall of 2017. “When we first started working with @stuartvevers I coachpara to do a look like this, we knew that we didn’t want in a dress. At the same time it makes you the best leather jackets … so that was where we first started … I Thought of a Frantic, a film by Roman Polanski, where Emmanuelle Seigner wears this amazing sexy look of leather, and he sent the picture to at the same time, which made this dress is perfect,” he says.

Gomez: in Love in 2015

“The inspiration for this look was I yslOutono 2013 RTW show. We have a semi-original YSL at my studio in New York city, but he was so gentle that there was no Better present.” And he continued: “my good friend and regular contributor Joel Jolibe, it has helped me to make an outfit similar to the one in which Gomez would sing and dance to”.

On the red carpet of the AMAs in 2015

“I found this @givenchyofficial spring 2014 at the box, I albrightfashionlibrary because it was too heavy to hang on. We stayed with him for a while before you finally arrive at the red carpet. It was the first (but not last), Selena was wearing something that was designed by @riccardotisci17 “, legendou in the picture.

