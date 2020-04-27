Taika Waititi has suggested the return of Natalie Portman for Thor 4

Kevin Feige it states that the return of the Natalie Portman for Me: Love and Thunder it was the brainchild of the managing director Taika Waititi. She plays Jane Foster, a former love interest of the God of Thunder, who is going to be the Mighty Thor in the new movie. In an interview with CNN, the president of the Marvel Studios he claimed that the idea came from Waititi, who he liked a lot of the comics in which the character takes on the title of “Thor”:

“We love the story, it’s one of the best years of the Comic in recent memory. [Taika Waititi] read it while recording “Thor: Ragnarok. I think that when he agreed to come back and do another one I was kinda ‘Like us [faremos]?’. This is a film that is as well huge it is going to involve a number of elements, and this is a very important part. He suggested to us, and we, we got it completely. We love them, so we got in touch with Her. She is a member of the family USINGthen , we put it on and Taika together. It took one meeting for her to agree to take part.”

In addition to Natalie Portman, Me: Love and Thunder you will have to return to Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, and the Tessa Thompson as a Valkyrie, and will once again be directed by Taika Waititi. The film hits theaters on 5th of November of 2021.