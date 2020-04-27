The 51-year-old Jennifer Aniston is still thinking about having children

Last Tuesday (the 11th), Jennifer Aniston completed the 51-year-old, and gave an interview for the magazine Interview Magazine. The meeting was led by Sandra Bullock.

During the chat, Jen told me that you still wish to have children, but you don’t have set dates, nor are the prospects for the arrival of their little ones.

“I can see it in the future. It’s like a picture in my head, I can hear the ocean, see the ocean, hear the laughter, I can see the kids running around, I can hear the ice in the glass, I can feel the smell of the food. This is a happy picture I have in my head,” he said.

The two actresses are still playing about her ex-boyfriend in common is that they have, with the actor Tate Donovan.

“He obviously has a type, female, talented, funny, kind, introspective, and generous,” joked Sandra Bullock.

The reunion

Even though a couple of weeks ago, the american press has commented on the spark between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston when the two met backstage at the Golden globes, the actress was on this week with another ex from the past.

In accordance with the program’s Name. News of Aniston and John Mayer were spotted leaving the same restaurant, at the end of the week.

There are also those who make sure that the two of you were together in a restaurant, going for a laid-back time together, but there are still no more details about the reunion at the Sunset Tower in Los Angeles.

The actress and the singer have decided to leave the scene, or separated, with only a few minutes apart from each other.

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer dated in the period between 2008 and 2009.

The newspaper said that at a meeting of the Friends is currently being negotiated