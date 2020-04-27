The academy announced Gal Gadot, and Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles for delivering the awards at the Oscars in 2020

The Academy of Hollywood announced that on Tuesday, in which the actors will introduce and deliver the awards at the ceremony of the Oscars to the year 2020. As well as, in 2019, there will be a master-of-ceremony, but a rotation of artists on stage.

Gal Gadot, Timothée Chalamet, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, and Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles are amongst those to be announced. The event will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, california, in the United States, on the ninth day of the month of February. They are also part of the list of actors, Zazie Beetz, Will Ferrell, Mindy Kaling, Kelly Marie Tran, and Kristen Wiig.

“We are thrilled to welcome these talented artists to celebrate the movies this year. Each one brings their own energy and unique attractions to our global audience,” said the producer of the awards ceremony, Tom Howell, Taylor, and Stephanie Allain in a press release.

In addition, the sources of the organization, as cited by The Hollywood Reporter indicates that the academy is planning to hold as a tribute to the basketball player Kobe Bryantkilled along with her daughter in a car accident in a helicopter. Bryant has won an academy award in the year 2018 as the producer of the short film Dear Basketball. The guests present was a moment of silence for him.

On the 22nd of January, it had already been announced that the winner of the prize of the operations in 2019, Rami Malek, and Olivia Colman, Mahershala Ali, and Regina King, were to take part in the ceremony, and also the handing over of awards in the categories.

This is the second year in a row that the Oscars don’t need a master of ceremonies, after the tv presenter Kevin Hart to give up the job in 2019 at the latest, in the middle of a controversy, involving the publications are homophobic, which he did on Twitter a few years ago.

Karen Burke, the president of the ABC television network, which organizes and broadcasts the academy awards in the United States, said that, in the absence of a master-of-ceremonies, “has worked in the past year,” and that the decision was made to keep the aspect ratio.