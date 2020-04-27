The avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, they would have a union VERY different in the MCU; to understand

The amount of time that the characters of the Guardians of the Galaxy appear in the Avengers: Infinite War was always in flux,” said the screenwriters, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who also confirmed that the president and producer of Marvel Kevin Feige, have not ruled out the involvement of the heroes of space to the event in style.

The director and writer of the franchise, the Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn, has recently noted that the characters in most of the MCU would be just “showing up” in the Avengers: Infinite War, but when, While I was roteirizando Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 in his paper, the sequences of the Avengers ‘ has now become something else.”

