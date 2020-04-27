The Black widow: the new trailer for the film, Marvel Scarlett Johansson

Marvel has released a new trailer for the The Black Widowfilm , which ushered in the phase 4 of the MCU. The video shows Natasha Romanoff, the heroine played by Scarlett Johansson, facing numerous enemies, and into the villain’s head Coach. Check out the video.

The film will then pass between the movies Captain America: Civil War and Upcoming Deadlineshowing some of the missions on the ground to Romanoff. It will also tell you a little bit about the history of the origin of the character, and her training in the Red Room.

Read more: Marvel: COMICS Black Widow are required to disclose the source of the heroine in the MCU

In addition to Johansson, the cast counts, with David Harbour in the role of the Guardian of the Red, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belanova, O-T Fagbenle as an old contact from Natasha, and Rachel Weisz, as Melina, the other Black Widow. William Hurt will be a part of the film, reprising the role of General Ross, and Ray Winstone is also a part of the team. Up to the time when it was not revealed who will be responsible for playing the bad guy in the Coach in the movie.

Cate Shortland wrote the direction, while Eric Pearson was in charge of writing the script, starting an argument for Ned Benson, and Jack Schaeffer.

The Black Widow it is expected to make his debut on the 30th day of April of the year 2020 in Brazil.