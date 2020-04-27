The brazilian makes IT into the team of the singer, Jennifer Lopez, and other famous

Ten years ago, when the brazilian Kley Tarcitano came to the United States, there are many dreams in the bag, he knew he wanted to fly high, and when they go back to their origins in the district of Santana, in the North Zone of São Paulo, he says that he just has to say thank you.

Kley is now a member of the staff of Jennifer Lopez – he is the designer of the stage and the singer (set designer), and has been responsible for the creation of a stage for the entrance of JLo in the Super Bowl as SHE performed in Miami on Sunday (2), together with the directors Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo (Nappytabs). Responsible for the creation of the stage at the Super Bowl is the american Bruce Rodgers.

JLo and Shakira, sparkled in the half-time show by the end of the world cup of football, which this year is devoted to the Kansas City Chiefs as the winner. The work of Kley has been praised by the singer, who thanked him in a post on Instagram. “When I walked into the stadium for the half time of the Super Bowl, a movie about my life and career went on the back of my mind. I am very thankful for that, and I don’t regret anything,” said the artist during a visit to the writing of the AcheiUSA.

The festoon of the 50-year anniversary of the singer in July of last year, also attended the signing of the brazilian. Kley also has to his credit productions of Britney Spears, Paula Abdul, the Disney Channel, American Idol, Dance with the Stars: all-Stars, among many others.

Brazilian, living between the Miami and Los Angeles, where she now spends most of his time and where he has an office and production is in the works.

When a Kley, who is also an actor, came to the U.S., he worked as an extra for commercials, music video’s and had shares in the business. In 2015, he starred in a commercial for the campaign of a 15-year-old newspaper AcheiUSA. His track record of success in Los Angeles – the reality sought by so many but achieved by very few – he began in the same year, in 2015, when she saw a post on social media, prompting a production assistant. “When I saw this post, I called immediately and was at the time, I had a the feeling that something good was about to happen. I was called to be the assistant producer — that is, one does it all – and I went to Savannahh, ga, I had never heard of the place. I stayed in a hotel is outrageous,” he said.

From there, he went on to the American Idol finale – one of the most watched programs on TV (american), to various cities and states, and earning a little, as he puts it, but he knew that it would be necessary to go further. “The money back to the people. You can repair it: ‘Oh, my dream is to go to Los Angeles, but I’m not going to because it’s too expensive’. And for that, many opportunities are lost because of this. I don’t have any money, but he had the will and the talent, so I was able to achieve my goals.”

Kley, and then was hired to join the team as an American Idol judge, and he decided to move to Los Angeles. “I was able to rent a room at a low price,” he says. “Thanks to American Idol, I’ve met a lot of people. It’s a way narrow and with a few people who do what I do. After that, I was invited by another designer to take part in the productions of the Latin in Miami, we have designed the scenarios for the Latin Grammy awards, among other events. In the year 2018, I was called to do this in the setting of a clip of JLo, she is like a lot of work, and I ended up taking a lot of character to it.

When he was asked if he already reached the peak of his career, Kley, is emphatic: “I don’t think I’m at the peak, I think I’m on the right track”.