The brothers Russo to show a different look of the Tom Holland film House

The film Onfrom Joe and Anthony Russo and is currently in post-production and fans are anxiously waiting for news about the film, which will be Tom Holland as one of the main actors, doing a role that is different from all that you’ve done up to now. He plays an ex-soldier who returns from war to the family, stress, post-traumatic stress disorder will not be diagnosed, and without the support of everyone around him, he begins to rob banks to fund his addiction to opioids.

When they started shooting, fans were curious when they saw the star, 23 years old, with a different design, and now the brothers have a Russian offer of a new way of looking at the visual side of the character, through a post on a social networking site, while you attend to the issue. Check out the image below:

For the film, the Holland went through a six week training to lose a lot of weight, which will put it on hold, and led him to declare to the Keystone Comic-Con last year: “This is a film that will explore the emotions, and the things that I had never experienced before in my life. I’m trying to lose weight, and be very, very, very slim. It is not working for you, because I love pizza (laughs). No, but I’m going to get there, and I’m going to. I’ve been gone a lot lately, which is something I never do, and I’ve been training a lot to stay thin.

The actor is already well-known for being hell-bent on dancing and gymnastics, but he was startled when he felt faint on the road. “I was walking to the train station, and it just fell off. I’ve only had the time, I don’t know what happened to me, I knew I was on the floor. I think I must have broken something in my foot. It may not seem like it, but I feel like I need to go to the hospital, probably,”. The brothers Russo also praised the work of Holland. “He’s kicking ass. We couldn’t be more proud of him. This is a paper that is very complicated for an actor to play him, and he’s doing spectacular.”.

