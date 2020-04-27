The CEO of Disney, says Tom Holland a beer

Bob Iger is the chief executive officer of the Walt Disney Company, and in the past year, he had the help of Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the cinemas, in order to save on the maintenance of the character and the Universe of Film from the Marvel (MCU) of the agreement between Sony, the owner of the rights of the Head of the Grid, and Disney world is almost to be broken.

The two met yesterday in the first exhibition of the Two Brothers: A Fantastic Journey’, the new film from Pixar (which is also owned by Disney) starred for Holland, and the other actor in the MCU, Chris Pratt (the Lord of the Stars).

“The opening game of the last night of the new Pixar movie, “Two Brothers: A Fantastic Journey’, it gave me a chance to see our friends in the Marvel-Studios – Chris Pratt and Tom Holland! Tom owes me a beer for the save Spider-Man!”

Why Spider-Man is not a Marvel in the movies

In the 1980s, Marvel began to offer up the film rights to super-heroes as a way to earn an income alternative. As a result, in 1999, Sony purchased the rights to the Spider-Man for$ 7 million.

Three years after it debuted in theaters, the first movie of the hero. Starring Tobey Maguire, “Spider-Man” made$ 821 million at the box office and was nominated for two categories at the academy awards.

With the success of the MCU, after the “Iron Man” (2008) and “the Avengers: The Avengers” (2012) and walt Disney, owner of Marvel, has signed a deal with Sony to use the character in their films. So, Spider-Man takes part in the MCU, since “Captain America: Civil War (2016).

The president of Sony, Tom Rothman, you want to continue with the agreement with the u.s. to keep Spider-Man in the Marvel comics universe. Both Rothman and the managing director of Disney, Alan Horn, took part in a meeting with the president of Sony, said about the partnership: “I don’t Think that it was a win-win for Sony. I think it was a win-win for the Studios. I think it was a win-win for fans and spectators alike.”